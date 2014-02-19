By Martinne Geller and Lisa Baertlein
BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 19 Nespresso is launching
a new single-serve coffee brewer that makes larger
American-sized portions, putting its Swiss parent Nestle
in direct competition with U.S. market leader Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters.
Nestle, the world's largest food company, said on Wednesday
its new VertuoLine system will go on sale in the United States
and Canada this week. It will make larger cups of coffee as well
as the smaller espressos, popular in Europe, for which the brand
is already known.
The $8 billion global single-serve coffee market is one of
the fastest-growing areas of an otherwise tepid packaged-food
industry. Nestle has about 35 percent of the market globally,
but its presence in the United States is dwarfed by Green
Mountain's Keurig system, which controls more than three
quarters of the market.
"We'll watch it like we watch all of them," Green Mountain
Chief Executive Brian Kelley told Reuters at the Consumer
Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
Other rival brewers include the MyCafe from Bunn, the
Tassimo from Kraft Foods Group and Starbucks Corp's
Verismo.
Green Mountain is planning new machines as well. This fall,
it will launch Keurig 2.0, which uses both single-serve "K-Cups"
and larger-sized "K-Carafe" packs that brew 28 ounces of coffee.
"We want a brewer on every counter and we want a beverage
for every occasion of the day," said Kelley, who added that only
20 percent of people in the United States have a single-cup
coffee maker.
Keurig personal brewers range in price from about $100 to
$180. The list price for Nespresso's basic VertuoLine will be
$299 and a version with a milk frother will cost $349.
"Nestle has a great brand, and its core consumers will
likely welcome the innovation (of new VertuoLine), but I would
expect it to do very little to slow what still today are
accelerating adoption trends for the Keurig platform," said
Consumer Edge Research analyst Brian Holland.
The price of the VertuoLine, coupled with Nespresso's
limited distribution and lack of coffee brand choice likely
would keep the threat to Keurig in check, Holland said.
TreeHouse Foods Inc earlier this month sued Green
Mountain, alleging it attempted to illegally maintain a monopoly
over the pods used in its new Keurig coffee brewers due to be
released later this year.
TreeHouse and several other companies have made and sold
pods for Keurig machines since some patents expired in 2012.
"We think (the lawsuit) is without merit," Kelley told
Reuters.
Separately, Green Mountain plans to launch a machine later
this year that makes cold beverages, and Coca-Cola Co has
signed on as its first partner. The world's largest soda seller
bought a 10 percent stake in Green Mountain for $1.3 billion.
Shares in Green Mountain closed down 2 percent at $117.94 on
the Nasdaq. Nestle stock was flat at 65.75 Swiss francs.