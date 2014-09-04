By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Home rental service AirBnB
will offer free smart thermostats from Google Inc-owned
Nest to 500 of its hosts in the United
States, the first step in a partnership that could lead to
broader cooperation between the two technology companies.
AirBnB said it is offering the Nest thermostats as part of
its effort to help users of its service conserve energy. Nest's
thermostats can detect when a person is at home or away, and
automatically set heating and cooling temperatures accordingly.
Nest and AirBnB representatives would not comment on
financial details of the partnership.
AirBnB Head of Business Development Lex Bayer described the
plan to offer the thermostats as a "first step" in a partnership
between the two companies. "As part of this initial phase we
will be evaluating the response of our community to help inform
us on how best to evolve the program," Bayer told Reuters in an
emailed statement.
Nest, which Google acquired for $3.2 billion in January,
also sells a smoke and carbon monoxide detector as well as a
line of home security video cameras that are sold under the
Dropcam brand. AirBnB has more than 800,000 rental listings in
190 countries.
Nest said separately on Thursday that it was providing an
automatic software update to its Internet-connected Nest Protect
smoke detector that add several new features, including the
ability to differentiate between smoke and steam as well as
detailed information on carbon monoxide levels after an alarm.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Diane Craft)