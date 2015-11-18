By Jussi Rosendahl
| PORVOO, Finland
PORVOO, Finland Nov 18 European oil refiners
are set for another good year in 2016, helped by strong demand
and a battle among crude producers for market share, the chief
executive of Finnish refiner Neste told Reuters.
The state-controlled company, which has two traditional
refineries in Finland as well as renewable refineries in
Singapore and Rotterdam, last month reported a 47-percent rise
in quarterly core profit helped by high European refining
margins and favourable foreign exchange rates.
On a rainy day at the company's Porvoo refinery by the
Baltic Sea, CEO Matti Lievonen said the industry outlook
remained bright.
"Looking at next year, the demand for gasoline remains
strong, and inventories are relatively low. We do see that next
year will be another good year, perhaps not as strong margins as
this year, but a good year," he said.
He noted refining margins had held up in the fourth quarter.
"Normally in oil products, the demand is strongest in the
second and third quarter because of the driving season. The
fourth quarter is usually worse, but now it is good too. It
tells (us) about inventory levels in the gasoline side as the
gasoline (margin) has remained high."
Neste buys most of its crude from neighbouring Russia, which
has traditionally dominated the European market. But this year,
Saudi Arabia has sold crude to Polish and Swedish refiners,
while Iraq has stepped up business in the Mediterranean Sea.
"We also use crude from the North Sea, Africa, wherever we
get the best deal," Lievonen said, adding Neste had not used
Saudi oil yet.
He said refiners were benefitting as producers battle for
market share.
"It's a zero-sum game ... If oil is being imported here, the
importers must lower prices ... One (customer) must not use
every producer to get the advantage."
Neste has lately shifted more focus to renewable diesel, and
30 percent of profits in the first nine months of the year came
from biofuels.
It makes 70 percent of its renewable diesel from waste and
feedstock residues, such as animal fats, and aims to increase
biofuel capacity.
The company has benefitted in the past from biofuel tax
breaks in the United States, and such a credit could be repeated
for 2015 retroactively by the end of the year.
"We have no information whether it comes back ... the local
industry seems to be expecting it to come back because they
produce a lot, unprofitably," Lievonen said.
($1 = 0.8182 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)