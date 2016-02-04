(Adds comments on outlook)
HELSINKI Feb 4 State-controlled Finnish refiner
Neste reported better than expected fourth-quarter
profits and dividend on Thursday thanks to high European
refining margins and favourable foreign exchange rates.
Neste, which has two conventional refineries in Finland and
renewable diesel refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, said its
core operating profit in the quarter rose 39 percent from a year
ago to 352 million euros ($390 million), well above of the
average analyst forecast of 267 million in a Reuters poll.
Neste proposed an annual dividend of 1 euro per share, also
beating the market consensus of 0.85 euro.
The company did not put a figure on its profit outlook for
this year but it said it expected low crude oil prices to
continue to support product demand.
"Neste expects oil products' reference refining margin to
continue to be supported by relatively good gasoline margins ...
renewable products' reference margin is expected to remain at
approximately the year 2015 average level," CEO Matti Lievonen
said.
He said the utilisation rates of Neste's plants were
expected to be high, except for a scheduled turnaround at the
Rotterdam refinery in April-May.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by
David Clarke)