* Q2 core operating profit 282 mln euros vs 197 mln in poll

* High utilization rate, favourable sales structure help

* U.S. biofuel tax break also boosts profits

* Shares rise 9 pct (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, July 28 State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste more than tripled its second-quarter profit due to strong margins at its conventional oil products and renewables business, lifting its shares to record highs.

European margins have come under pressure from increased refining capacity in the Middle East. However, Neste, which has two traditional refineries in Finland and renewable refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, managed to boost its own margins.

"We were able to run our units at a strong utilization rate and allocate our sales structure successfully to reach very high additional margins," said chief financial officer Jyrki Maki-Kala on Thursday.

Second-quarter core operating profit more than tripled from a year ago to 282 million euros, surpassing analysts' average expectation of 197 million in a Reuters poll. Last year's results were curbed by a stoppage at its Porvoo refinery.

Neste said its profit improvement came partly from capturing a high share of a U.S. biofuel tax break, Blender's Tax Credit.

Shares jumped to a record high 35.09 euros and were up 9 percent at 33.50 euros at 1212 GMT.

"That (share reaction) is a bit short-sighted. This year will be strong but the following years are uncertain. We don't know what will happen to the U.S. tax break, and reference margins will be under pressure," said Rasmus Skand, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, who has a 'reduce' rating on the stock."

CEO Lievonen, however, said that while he hoped that the credit would be scrapped for competitive reasons, he believed it would be extended for next year.

"I don't think that the presidential election would muddle it, I believe they have other things to do than to think about this small tax credit," he told a news conference.

Neste has lately shifted more focus to renewable diesel, and 43 percent of profits in the first six months of the year came from biofuels.

It makes more than 90 percent of its renewable diesel from waste and feedstock residues, such as animal fats, and aims to increase biofuel capacity.

"Hopefully we will be able to provide a more exact guidance (on renewables capacity expansion) at the capital markets day (in Sept 14)," Lievonen said.

For the second half of the year, Neste expects the reference margin at its oil products unit to fall somewhat from the first half of the year due to the high level of inventories. In renewables, the reference margin is expected to remain around 2015 levels. (Additional reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Susan Thomas/Ruth Pitchford)