HELSINKI, June 20 Employee groups at Finnish
refiner Neste plan to halt fuel distribution from its
domestic refineries for more than six days in protest against
government plans to reduce state ownership in the company.
Production at the company's two Finnish refineries will
continue as normal, but distribution to filling stations in the
country will be interrupted between June 26 and July 2, Neste
employee groups said in a statement on Tuesday.
The centre-right government has sought a mandate from
parliament to cut its stake in Neste to 33.4 percent from 50.1
percent.
"(The mandate) opens an opportunity to an external party to
acquire a majority in the company and endanger its long-term
development ... The ownership policy by the state should support
economic growth and employment," the employee groups said in the
statement.
Neste spokesman Osmo Kammonen said the company was surprised
by the announcement, underlining that Neste was not a party in
the dispute.
He said the company was evaluating effects of the potential
strike, adding that management was in talks with workers in an
effort to avert industrial action.
Economy Minister Mika Lintila was critical of the planned
action, saying: "This kind of demonstration is regrettable. It
damages Neste's reputation among customers and has a negative
effect in the company's value."
Neste shares were down 0.8 percent at 35.56 euros at 1114
GMT.
