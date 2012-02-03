HELSINKI Feb 3 Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit due in part to weak refining margins.

October-December comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, fell 84 percent from a year ago to 14 million euros ($18.4 million). That missed all analyst forecasts that ranged from 21 million to 66 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Neste oil said it expected the group's full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly from 2011, and for its loss-making renewable fuels business to improve in the first quarter from the previous three months. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)