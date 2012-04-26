* Q1 comparable op. profit 76 mln euros vs 71 mln in poll
* Warns renewable unit Q2 loss to be deeper vs Q1
(Adds analyst comment, details on renewables unit)
HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit after an improvement in its renewable fuels unit.
Neste's first-quarter comparable operating profit, excluding
inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a
year earlier to 76 million euros ($100.20 million).
That beat an average analyst forecast of 70.6 million euros
in a Reuters analyst poll.
Neste shares rose 0.5 percent to 8.90 euros in early trade.
Losses shrank at its renewable fuels unit, which makes
diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat and is
considered a key source of growth in the long term.
But Nordea analyst Pasi Vaisanen was slightly wary, noting
that Neste warned the unit's performance could worsen in the
second quarter due to weak margins, although it said sales
volumes should increase.
"The numbers were positive, but the Q2 guidance of renewable
unit continuing loss was a negative signal," he said.
Neste repeated it expected the group's full-year comparable
operating profit to improve significantly from 2011.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)