HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit after an improvement in its renewable fuels unit.

Neste's first-quarter comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a year earlier to 76 million euros ($100.20 million).

That beat an average analyst forecast of 70.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Neste shares rose 0.5 percent to 8.90 euros in early trade.

Losses shrank at its renewable fuels unit, which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat and is considered a key source of growth in the long term.

But Nordea analyst Pasi Vaisanen was slightly wary, noting that Neste warned the unit's performance could worsen in the second quarter due to weak margins, although it said sales volumes should increase.

"The numbers were positive, but the Q2 guidance of renewable unit continuing loss was a negative signal," he said.

Neste repeated it expected the group's full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly from 2011. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)