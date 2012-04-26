* Q1 comparable operating pft 76 mln euros vs 71 mln
forecast
* Warns renewable fuels Q2 loss will be deeper vs Q1
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
reported a bigger than expected rise in its
first-quarter profit on Thursday after losses reduced at its
renewable fuels unit, which makes diesel from sources such as
palm oil and waste animal fat.
Comparable operating profits for the period excluding
inventory and capital gains and losses, jumped 77 percent from a
year earlier to 76 million euros ($100 million).
That beat the average market forecast of 70.6 million euros
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Neste's shares were 1.9 percent higher at 9.03 euros by 1300
GMT. The stock has fallen around 33 percent in the past 12
months, while the Stoxx Europe 600 oil and gas index has
fallen some 3 percent.
Operating profits at the renewable fuels unit, which is
regarded as a key source of growth in the long term, fell to 2
million euros from a comparable loss of 36 million euros a year
ago as its new renewable diesel plants in Singapore and
Rotterdam have ramped up production and revenues have more than
doubled year-on-year.
But Nordea analyst Pasi Vaisanen noted that Neste warned the
unit's performance could worsen in the second quarter due to
weak margins, although it said sales volumes should increase.
"The numbers were positive, but the Q2 guidance of the
renewable unit's continuing loss was a negative signal," he
said.
Neste repeated it expected the group's full-year comparable
operating profit to improve significantly from 2011.
The company said it has completed scheduled decoking
maintenance at its diesel line 4, or a hydrocracker, at its
Porvoo refinery. Its other Naantali refinery has been undergoing
major planned maintenance in the second quarter.
($1=0.7585 euros)
