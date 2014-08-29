(Adds analyst comment, detail)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Aug 29 Finland's Neste Oil Oyj
has cut its profit outlook for the full year as
expected, due to previously announced plant damage at its Porvoo
refinery.
Neste said on Friday it had reduced output and shut one
diesel production line at the refinery, adding that the total
impact to operating profit would be about 60 million euros ($79
million) this year.
But it also said the refining margin for its Oil Products
unit had been higher than expected and market prospects for the
following months had improved, which would offset the blow from
the plant damage by about 30 million euros.
It concluded it now expects comparable operating profit for
2014 to be below 400 million euros, having said earlier this
month profit was expected to hit the lower end of its previously
stated guidance range of 450 million euros plus or minus 10
percent.
"The revision was not too surprising as there was not too
much room for such incidents in their guidance," said analyst
Markku Jarvinen at brokerage Evli.
"The impact of the damage sounds quite big, but then again
the market has gone better than anticipated," Jarvinen said,
though he expected the stock to open lower.
Neste said repair work at Porvoo would take until the end of
October. The damaged was announced last week.
(1 US dollar = 0.7593 euro)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)