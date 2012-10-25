* Renewable fuels unit still loss-making
* Q3 comparable operating profit 156 mln euros, vs 129 mln
HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
said its renewable fuels business would roughly break
even in the fourth quarter, disappointing investors who expected
the unit to turn profitable after around five years of losing
money.
The unit, which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil
and waste animal fat, is considered as a potential source of
growth in the long term but has never made a profit. It is also
seen as one of the company's major risks.
Neste on Thursday said the unit made a third-quarter
comparable operating loss of 19 million euros ($24.6 million),
excluding inventory and capital gains and losses.
That was an improvement from a year earlier and the second
quarter, but analysts said the company's cautious outlook for
the current quarter meant the unit may not meet the market's
profit expectations for 2013.
Pareto analyst Teemu Vainio said markets expected the
renewable fuels unit to post a comparable operating profit of
around 30 million euros next year.
"Investors are wondering how high the prices and how low the
raw materials costs have to be before it will be profitable and
there will be some return on the capital invested," he said.
Neste Oil's overall third-quarter profit more than doubled,
boosted by high diesel and gasoline margins due to low
inventories and refinery outages in Europe and North America.
Group comparable operating profit rose to 156 million euros
in July-September from 68 million a year earlier, beating a mean
estimate of 129 million in a Reuters poll.
Its biggest unit, oil products, generated a comparable
operating profit of 154 million euros, up from 86 million a year
ago.
Shares in Neste Oil fell 2 percent to 9.83 euros by 0950
GMT.
Vainio had a "hold" recommendation and a 10 euro target
price on Neste Oil shares, saying they appeared fairly valued.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
