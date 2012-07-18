HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery is back
online ahead of schedule after maintenance work that took most
of the second quarter.
The firm said on June 4 the line was shut down due to
decoking of reactors and that it would dent Neste Oil's
April-June results by around 30 million euros ($36.64 million).
Neste Oil said on Wednesday its oil products unit's
additional refining margin was "only slightly positive" in the
second quarter as it was being decreased by Porvoo's maintenance
and a turnaround at the Naanatali refinery.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by James Jukwey)