LONDON, June 4 Nestle, the world's
largest food maker, has less ability to hold onto
underperforming brands as its focus shifts to more scientific
businesses such as medical nutrition and skin health.
Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said on Wednesday the
company's newer businesses, which include aesthetic dermatology
products, were more complicated than food and therefore required
greater investment. As a result, Nestle has to cut off any "dead
wood" brands.
Bulcke was speaking at an investor conference in Boston that
was broadcast online. He also affirmed the company's full-year
outlook, which calls for organic sales growth of around 5
percent.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by David
Evans)