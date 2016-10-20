UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 20 Nestle will not adjust its investments in Britain because of Brexit before details of the country's exit from the European Union is clear, its CEO said on Thursday, though it is examining price rises to deal with a sharp fall in the currency.
"Let's first let the dust settle," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said, adding that investments in the country were for the long term.
Regarding the currency, Bulcke said Nestle's UK team was looking at all options to deal with the fall in the pound, including efficiency efforts that can absorb part of it, and price rises. (Reporting by John Revill; writing by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.