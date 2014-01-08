ZURICH Jan 8 Nestle has entered into
a partnership with U.S. biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics
International (CDI) as it steps up its research into
the link between diet and diseases.
CDI said in a statement on Wednesday it has signed a
long-term agreement to supply stem cells to the Nestle Institute
of Health Sciences. Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
Nestle is increasingly linking up food and science with its
Health Science unit, set up in 2011 to pursue a growing demand
for "medical foods" from an ageing population.
Last February, Nestle said it would buy U.S. company Pamlab,
which makes such foods for patients with conditions including
diabetic peripheral neuropathy, dementia, depression and
high-risk pregnancy.
That deal followed the purchase in 2012 of a stake in U.S.
firm Accera, which makes a medical food brand for Alzheimer's
patients.
CDI develops and manufactures human cells in industrial
quantities to precise specifications for research customers.
The Wall Street Journal said earlier that Nestle would use
the cells to study the effect of nutrients found in foods and
develop nutritionally enhanced drinks and other products.