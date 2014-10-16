ZURICH Oct 16 Food group Nestle should be able to generate underlying sales growth of more than 4.5 percent in the full year, its chief executive told Reuters in a short interview after its nine-month sales media conference.

Nestle on Thursday confirmed its guidance for "around 5 percent" organic growth this year, but 5 percent growth seem out of reach after sales growth stood at 4.5 percent in the nine months to September.

Asked whether the group expected full-year growth to be above 4.5 percent, Paul Bulcke said: "It depends how you define 'around' but I'm an ambitious man so yes ... I'm quite confident. The 4.5 percent is so far what we have which is not bad if you consider all, but I'm confident we should overdo that."

