ZURICH, June 27 Nestle SA poached Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider to replace long-standing CEO Paul Bulcke, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

Bulcke will be nominated for the role of chairman at the company's annual general meeting in April 2017, to replace Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Nestle said.

"I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to join Nestle," Schneider, 50, said in a statement. "This is a truly iconic global company with a proud heritage and tremendous future prospects." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Joshua Franklin)