ZURICH, April 17 Nestle Chief
Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello is giving up her current
position to succeed Nandu Nandkishore as the firm's executive
vice-president in charge of Asia, Oceania and Africa, the Swiss
company said on Friday.
Martello will assume the new role at the start of May, and a
replacement for CFO will be announced in due course, Nestle said
in a statement, adding Chief Executive Paul Bulcke would take
over some of the responsibilities in the meantime.
Nandkishore, who had also served as global head of Infant
Nutrition during his time at Nestle, had decided to take early
retirement, the firm said.
(Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; editing by Susan Thomas)