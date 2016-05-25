French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ZURICH May 25 Reviving Nestle's Yinlu brand in China will require patience and the process will weigh on results across Asia, the head of the Swiss group's business in Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) told an investor presentation on Wednesday.
"This turnaround will take time," Wan Ling Martello said on the webcast presentation, saying the revival process would be a big drag on the China business in particular. Nestle still believed Yinlu was an excellent platform, she added. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)