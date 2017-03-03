(Adds background, changes headline)
ZURICH/LONDON, March 3 Nestle and
Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea
joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in
the fast-changing bottled drinks market.
The companies formed Beverage Partners Worldwide in 2001 to
sell Nestea around the world but the brand has faced fierce
competition from Lipton iced tea, which is sold by a venture
between Unilever and PepsiCo.
Consumers are also moving away from sweetened bottled drinks
toward water due to concerns about health and the environment.
Nestle announced a revamp of the Nestea brand last month,
changing its formula and packaging. The new fruit-flavoured
Nestea drinks are made with sugar and stevia and have no corn
syrup, artificial colours and flavours, nor GMO ingredients.
"The ready-to-drink tea market has evolved, and Nestle
believes the time is right to develop Nestea independently," the
company said on Friday, announcing the end of the venture that
had already been scaled back to just Europe and Canada in 2012.
Nestle said on Friday that Coke would retain a licence to
make and sell Nestea in Canada, Spain, Portugal, Andorra,
Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria.
The Nestle Waters division, which manages the brand in
several countries including the United States, will also manage
Nestea in European countries not affected by the licencing
agreements with Coke, it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Martinne Geller; editing by
David Clarke)