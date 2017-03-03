ZURICH, March 3 Nestle and The
Coca-Cola Company have agreed to dissolve their tea joint
venture Beverage Partners Worldwide (BPW) as of the start of
2018, Nestle announced on Friday.
Created in 2001, BPW offers ready-to drink tea, in
particular Nestea, in Canada and Europe. "The ready-to-drink tea
market has evolved, and Nestle believes the time is right to
develop Nestea independently," it said in a statement.
Nestle is granting Coca-Cola a license to manufacture and
distribute Nestea in Canada, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Romania,
Hungary and Bulgaria. The Nestle Waters division, which manages
the Nestea brand in several countries including the United
States, will also manage Nestea in all European countries not
concerned by the licensing agreements, it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)