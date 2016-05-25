VEVEY, Switzerland May 25 Nestle stood by its growth target for 5 to 6 percent annual growth and announced new cost-savings goals on Wednesday, as it seeks to keep up with an increasingly competitive industry and make its sprawling business more agile and efficient.

The company identified about 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.52 billion) in operational savings over the next three years, in areas such as procurement and marketing, from its "Nestle Continuous Excellence" programme. On top of that, it identified at least another 200 basis points of savings by 2019/2020.

In terms of its traditional "Nestle model" which calls for 5 to 6 percent growth per year, the company said it was not backing away from this.

"We mix ambition with targets," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said. "We're not backing off from our ambition."

