ZURICH Nov 14 Nestle (NESN.VX) said on Friday
it is looking at options for frozen foods business Davigel, with
a view to partnering the unit.
"This mainly involves identifying a partner to help Davigel
in its next stage of growth while safeguarding the best
interests of employees, customers and shareholders," the Swiss
food and beverage giant said in a statement.
In February, Reuters reported that Nestle was looking at
selling Davigel for about 300 million euros (373.44 million US
dollar), as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)