MILAN Oct 17 Italian investment bank Banca IMI
on Thursday said it had no knowledge of any offer by Swiss
multinational Nestle to acquire Italy's Ferrero and
denied any involvement in the matter.
Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday that Nestle
had submitted an offer to buy the family-controlled maker of
Nutella chocolate spread Ferrero "that's hard to refuse." It
cited no direct sources and said Banca IMI may be informally
looking into the matter.
"Banca IMI...underlines it is unaware of any business
transaction involving Ferrero and Nestle', and that it has no
formal or informal talks with either of the two companies
mentioned in the article," Banca IMI said in a written
statement.
(Reporting by Paolo Arosio, editing by Valentina Za)