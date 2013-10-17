MILAN Oct 17 Swiss food group Nestle
has submitted an offer to buy Italy's Ferrero, the maker of
Nutella chocolate spread, Italian newspaper La Repubblica said
on Thursday, without citing any sources directly involved in the
matter.
The paper said people "in the headquarters of several
leading national banks" had been talking for days about the
Nestle proposal, but negotiations were at an "embryonic" stage.
Banca IMI, the investment arm of bank Intesa Sanpaolo
, denied on Thursday any involvement in the matter and
said it had no knowledge of any deal involving Nestle and
Ferrero. Repubblica reported that Banca IMI may be informally
looking into the matter.
Nestle declined to comment. It was not immediately possible
to reach Ferrero for a comment.
One industry source told Reuters Nestle was interested in
buying Ferrero. Some investment bankers said there was talk in
banking circles of a possible tie-up between the two given their
complementary businesses.
Other banking sources said they had not heard of an approach
and said the Ferrero family did not want to give up control.
Investment banks value privately-owned Ferrero above 10
billion euros ($13.5 billion). It is run by 88-year old
patriarch Michele, who has so far never expressed an interest in
selling out.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Valentina Za, additional reporting
by Paola Arosio, Silke Koltrovitz and Anjuli Davies; Editing by
Mark Potter)