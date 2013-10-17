(Recasts with Ferrero denial)
MILAN Oct 17 Italy's Ferrero, the maker of
Nutella chocolate spread, denied on Thursday it had received an
offer from Swiss food group Nestle or any other
competitors and said it was not for sale.
Italian daily La Repubblica said earlier that Nestle had
submitted an offer for Ferrero, a family-owned firm that bankers
say is worth more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion).
Without citing any sources directly involved in the matter,
the paper said people "in the headquarters of several leading
national banks" had been talking for days about the Nestle
proposal, but negotiations were at an "embryonic" stage.
A spokesman for Ferrero contacted by Reuters said, however,
that the report of an offer for Piedmont-based group was
"complete fabrication."
"Ferrero is not for sale in the most categorical and
absolute manner," the spokesman said.
One industry source told Reuters that Nestle was interested
in buying Ferrero. Some investment bankers said there was talk
in banking circles of a possible tie-up between the two given
their complementary businesses.
Other banking sources said they had not heard of an approach
and said Ferrero, run by 88-year-old patriarch Michele, had no
plans to give up control.
The company, founded in 1946, is cash-rich and not in need
of financing, people with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
Investment bankers consider Ferrero one of Italy's most
valuable companies and say competitors such as candy maker Mars
Inc. and Mondelez would also be interested if it were
for sale.
Intesa Sanpaolo's investment arm Banca IMI, which
La Repubblica said may be informally looking into the matter,
denied any involvement and said it had no knowledge of any deal
involving Nestle and Ferrero.
Nestle, which reported earlier in the day slowing sales
growth in the first nine months of the year, said it did not
comment on market rumours. Its shares were up 2.3
percent.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Valentina Za, additional reporting
by Paola Arosio, Silke Koltrovitz and Anjuli Davies; Editing by
Mark Potter)