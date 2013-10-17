(Corrects timing of possible Cadbury bid)
By Lisa Jucca and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN Oct 17 Michele Ferrero, Italy's richest
man and the owner of a global chocolate and confectionery
empire, has always resisted the temptation to allow outsiders to
buy into his company.
In a statement on Thursday, his son Giovanni, the Chief
Executive of the Ferrero group, rejected suggestions the Italian
company had been approached by larger Swiss competitor Nestle
and said Ferrero was not for sale.
But like other family-controlled Italian companies that
flourished in the postwar boom, the ambassador of
chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, now 88, may soon be
discussing succession plans.
His other son Pietro, the chosen heir to run the
Piedmont-based empire, died of a heart attack in 2011 while
riding a bicycle in South Africa. He was 47 and his death opened
the way for the ascent of younger brother Giovanni, whom
industry insiders consider less interested in running the
business.
"There is certainly an issue of succession," said a
financial source with knowledge of the situation. "Either the
father opens up to an external management team, or he sells it."
However other sources said the family may decide to continue
without making such changes.
The Ferrero group, also known for its Ferrero Rocher
pralines and chocolate Kinder eggs, is seen by analysts and
bankers as Italy's most valuable privately owned company.
While many cash-strapped Italian companies, including
telecoms operator Telecom Italia, are in crisis or
being sold to foreigners, Ferrero continued to grow even through
the current economic downturn, Italy's longest in 60 years.
With sales of nearly 8 billion euros, bankers say Ferrero
could be worth as much as 18 billion euros.
This would put it at par with listed luxury eyewear maker
Luxottica, where ageing founder Leonardo Del Vecchio
has successfully handed over to an external chief executive.
Fashion house Armani, another Italian global brand that has
remained private and could face a succession issue, has an
estimated market worth of at least 6 billion euros.
OUT OF THE LIMELIGHT
A man of few words who shuns publicity, Ferrero senior has
turned a Piedmont-based chocolate factory into a world giant. He
is known for running Ferrero with an iron fist but is also loved
by locals for a tendency to give back to his community and by
employees for the company's generous working conditions.
Up until a couple of years ago, Michele would commute daily
by helicopter from his Montecarlo villa to the company
headquarters in the northwestern provincial town of Alba to take
an active role in the tasting and designing of new products.
But Pietro's death has left patriarch Michele, who controls
the Ferrero group, deeply shaken. While some insiders say
Michele remains active and in good health, others say the
notoriously workaholic industrialist has lost some sparkle.
The company, which nearly four years ago toyed with the idea
of making a bid for British rival Cadbury, has not made a single
acquisition since it was set up in 1946.
It is cash-rich and not in an immediate need of financing,
several bankers and people familiar with the situation said.
"While Michele is alive, it's difficult to think about a
sale but not impossible," said an insider when asked about a
possible tie-up with Nestle or another competitor.
"If he realises that his family is not in a position to run
the company, he would maybe sell it. In any case, it is Michele
who decides as he controls the company."
Nestle, which has denied any plans to carry out a major
acquisition in the short-term, already has a strong foothold in
Italy, having acquired over the years such historic brands as
pasta-maker Buitoni, chocolate-maker Perugina and mineral water
group San Pellegrino.
Analysts say Nestle and Ferrero would make a good fit but
see some overlaps in North America, where both companies have a
large presence. A merger of the two could potentially turn the
Ferrero group into Nestle's biggest single shareholder.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
