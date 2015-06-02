June 2 Nestle USA said on Tuesday it would
remove artificial flavors and reduce salt by 10 percent in its
frozen pizza and snack products by the end of this year.
The move will include more than 250 products sold under the
Digiorno, Tombstone, California Pizza Kitchen, Jack's, Hot
Pocket and Lean Pockets brands.
The company, a unit of Switzerland's Nestle SA,
said it would also provide tips on healthy eating on the
packaging on these products.
Nestle USA said in February it would remove artificial
flavors and certified colors from its chocolate products, such
as Butterfinger and Baby Ruth bars, by the end of the year. (bit.ly/1Kkt1vR)
Restaurant chains and food companies are under pressure to
offer less-processed products amid growing concerns that
artificial colors and flavors could cause health problems.
Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc,
said in May they would remove artificial colors and flavors from
their food.
