PARIS Oct 24 Food giant Nestle will
shut a frozen meals plant at its site north of Paris after sales
were hit by a Europe-wide scandal that saw horsemeat find its
way into processed products such as ready meals, company
officials said on Thursday.
The scandal started in January when traces of horse meat
were found in frozen burgers sold in Irish and British
supermarkets, sparked concern among French consumers and put
them off frozen foods, a Nestle France spokeswoman said.
"The closure is a direct consequence of the horsemeat
crisis," she said. "In supermarkets, ready-meal aisles were
deserted ... It's what you call collateral damage."
She noted that sales of ready meals were down by a quarter
from a year ago, after falling 40 percent in the immediate
aftermath of the scandal, making the Beauvais plant, which
produces meals under the Maggi brand, uneconomical.
The plant closure will lead to 165 job cuts, but employees
will be offered packages or new jobs at an ice cream factory on
the same site that is set to expand, plant director Patrice Raut
said.
The frozen food factory that is being closed had been
loss-making for at least two years, Raut said.
"The French market is falling bit by bit as consumers turn
to fresh food or, for those seeking competitive prices, to
preserves," he said.
France is Nestle's second-largest market in the world behind
the United States. It has 30 plants in France, employing 16,000
people.
