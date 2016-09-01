ZURICH, Sept 1 Nestle on Thursday announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.

Nestle Health Science will make an upfront payment, followed by milestone-based funding, while Phagenesis completes evaluation of its Phagenyx device that uses electrical stimulation to help sufferers regain control of swallowing.

The acquisition will be based upon successful completion of European and US development programs anticipated by 2019, Nestle said. Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)