By Anjali Athavaley
| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Nestle SA said on
Monday it is cutting the added sugar in its Nesquik flavored
milk products, the latest in a series of moves by the Swiss food
company to reduce sugar and salt in its offerings amid growing
public health concerns.
The overhauled Nesquik powders, to be launched this month,
will contain 10.6 grams of sugar per two tablespoons, marking a
15 percent reduction in the chocolate version and a 27 percent
cut in the strawberry flavor. The products will also no longer
contain artificial colors or flavors.
Nesquik ready-to-drink beverages will also contain 10.6
grams of added sugar per eight-ounce serving, but 22 grams total
due to lactose, a naturally occurring sugar. "Added sugars" are
sugars and syrups added to foods when they are processed or
prepared, as opposed to naturally occurring sugars.
Still, Nestle's changes, similar to efforts at big food
companies including General Mills Inc, fail to satisfy
concerns of many health advocates.
"It's a nice step in the right direction, but it's not a
huge victory for nutrition," said Michael Jacobson, executive
director at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a
consumer advocacy group.
He still advises parents against giving their children
Nesquik. "I would recommend water or skim milk or low-fat milk
as something that is more appropriate to drink."
Nestle says Nesquik can increase the amount of milk that
children consume. "The general consensus is that flavored milk
is an appropriate product if it's consumed in responsible
amounts," Rob Case, president of Nestle's beverage division,
said in an interview.
A Nestle spokeswoman said in an email that the added sugar
in its modified powders amounts to about 43 calories per serving
size. That is about a third of the recommended maximum added
sugar intake for children aged 4 to 8, based on guidelines
proposed by a U.S. advisory health panel.
But a 2011 report by the Yale Rudd Center for Food Policy
and Obesity said that children of that age should consume just
15 grams of added sugar each day, or 60 calories, based on the
American Heart Association's recommendation that added sugar
should be limited to half of total empty calories consumed,
which includes solid fats.
"If chocolate milk is the only sugar they consume in a day,
this is positive," said Jennifer Harris, director of marketing
initiatives at the Rudd Center, now at the University of
Connecticut.
