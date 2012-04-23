* Swiss group beats out rival Danone for Pfizer unit
* Group pays almost 5 times unit's expected 2012 sales
* Buy to help Nestle in emerging markets
* Nestle keen to expand in emerging markets
* Shares trade ex-dividend, fall 3 pct
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss food group Nestle
is to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infant
nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival
Danone in the battle for dominance of baby food in
fast-growing emerging markets.
Nestle, the world's biggest food company, was already seen
as likely to win the battle due to its deep pockets after it
sold its stake in eyecare group Alcon to Novartis, and
has refrained from announcing a new share buyback programme.
The fight for the Pfizer unit, which makes 85 percent of its
sales in emerging markets, had intensified last week, with the
price escalating sharply from bids around $10 billion after
Danone was reported to have raised its offer on Friday.
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close in mid 2013 and will help Nestle extend its
lead in the infant formula market.
"The price tag is high, however Nestle is securing a high
growth/margin business with high exposure in the emerging
markets. China will become the number 3 market for Nestle
overall," said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.
Nestle said the deal would be add to earning per share from
the first year, and would allow cost synergies of $160 million.
Bertschy estimated the deal would add about 0.5 percent to
earnings per share in the first year and 1.5 percent in the
following years.
Nestle shares, which hit an all-time high of 57.50 francs
ahead of solid first-quarter results last week, fell 3.06
percent to 55.35 francs at 0800 GMT as they traded ex-dividend,
compared with a 1.11 percent weaker European food and beverage
index.
"Although the growth profile, attractive margins and
emerging market exposure makes this a compelling asset, we
believe that the multiples being some way ahead of market
expectations may dampen near term enthusiasm for the deal," said
Citi analyst Robert Dickinson.
The $11.85 billion value of the deal was above the $10
billion which had been expected, and ahead of previous Nestle
deals in the sector when it paid 15.7 times for Gerber and 17.6
times for Novartis Nutrition, according to Citi.
CHINESE MARKET KEY
The Pfizer unit is a high-growth business built on its top
SMA Gold brand. Some 60 percent of sales are in Asia, 30 percent
in Europe, largely Britain, and 10 percent in Latin America.
It ranks number five globally in the infant milk formula
market - the world's fastest-growing packaged food category -
after Nestle, Mead Johnson, Danone and Abbott Laboratories
, with a quarter of sale in the buoyant Chinese market.
The $6 billion Chinese market is key as it is set to double
to $12 billion by 2016 having grown at more than 20 percent a
year over the last five years to feed 16 million new births a
year. Mead leads the Chinese market with a 16 percent share
followed by Danone with 14 percent, Pfizer is fifth with an 8
percent share, while Nestle has just 4 percent.
Nestle's roots go back to the 1860s development by Henri
Nestle, a pharmacist, of the first infant formula for babies
whose mothers who could not breast feed.
"Pfizer Nutrition is an excellent strategic fit and this
acquisition underlines our commitment to be the world's leading
nutrition, health and wellness company," Chief Executive Paul
Bulcke said on Monday.
The Vevey-based firm expects the acquisition will generate
sales of $2.4 billion this year and boost margins, thanks to its
large exposure to fast-growing emerging markets.
Nestle, which expects emerging markets to account for half
of sales by 2020 from 41 percent last year, has been an active
player in recent emerging markets merger activity, taking stakes
in two Chinese food companies.
"The deal makes strategic sense, it really was Nestle's deal
to lose as it very much wanted to add to its Asian business and
boost growth and margins," said Kepler analyst Jon Cox.
"The price being paid seems quite high, by my calculations
it's at 22 times core earnings, almost as high as Danone's
infamous 2007 acquisition of Numico."
Danone paid 12.3 billion euros in 2007 for Dutch food group
Numico, at the time Europe's largest baby food producer, paying
a similar multiple, a price many analysts said was too high.
Pfizer put its infant nutrition and animal health businesses
up for sale last July as it looks to focus on its core
pharmaceuticals business.