By Emma Thomasson and Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss food group Nestle
is to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's baby food
business for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival Danone
in the battle for dominance of fast-growing emerging
markets.
The world's biggest food company had to dig deeper than
expected into its ample pockets to win the high-stakes fight for
Pfizer Nutrition, which makes 85 percent of its sales in
emerging markets and is Nestle's biggest deal to date.
"The price tag is high, however Nestle is securing a high
growth/margin business with high exposure in the emerging
markets. China will become the number 3 market for Nestle
overall," said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.
Nestle said the deal would add to earnings per share from
the first year, and would allow cost synergies of $160 million.
Bertschy expects it to add about 0.5 percent to earnings per
share in the first year and 1.5 percent in the following years.
Nestle shares, which hit an all-time high of 57.50 francs
ahead of solid first-quarter results last week, fell 2.5 percent
to 55.70 francs at 1223 GMT, compared with a 1.4 percent weaker
European food and beverage index. The shares were
trading ex-dividend, but were down less than the 1.95 francs
payout.
"Although the growth profile, attractive margins and
emerging market exposure makes this a compelling asset, we
believe that the multiples being some way ahead of market
expectations may dampen near term enthusiasm for the deal," said
Citi analyst Robert Dickinson.
The deal price was well above the $10 billion which had been
expected. Nestle said it was paying 19.8 times expected 2012
core earnings, above previous Nestle deals in the sector when it
paid 15.7 times for Gerber and 17.6 times for Novartis
Nutrition, according to Citi.
Danone shares rose 1.5 percent to 53.22 euros as investors
expressed relief that the French group would not have to
leverage up its balance sheet to pay a big price for Pfizer.
CHINESE MARKET KEY
The Pfizer unit is a high-growth business built on its top
SMA Gold brand, which ranks number five globally in the infant
milk formula market - the world's fastest-growing packaged food
category - after Nestle, Mead Johnson, Danone and Abbott
Laboratories, with a quarter of sale in China.
Nestle said the Pfizer business should boost its margins and
it forecast its sales at $2.4 billion this year, bringing
revenue from the combined business to above $7 billion.
Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said it was premature to comment
on regulatory issues, but analysts have speculated Nestle might
have to sell 25 percent of the Pfizer unit by disposing of
interests in Latin America, southeast Asia, Australia and South
Africa, which could be bought by Danone or Heinz.
Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello said the deal, to
be paid for by a combination of cash and debt, could close at
best in six months but it could take up to a year.
Kurt Schmidt, head of Nestle Nutrition and former chief
executive of the U.S. baby food group Gerber that Nestle bought
in a $5.5 billion deal in 2007, said the $30 billion global
infant nutrition market was growing 10 percent annually.
Emerging markets make up 73 percent of that, growing at 13
percent a year due to increasing births and affluence there.
The $6 billion Chinese market is key as it is set to double
to $12 billion by 2016 to feed 16 million new births a year.
Mead leads the Chinese market followed by Danone. Pfizer is
fifth with an 8 percent share, while Nestle has just 4 percent.
Nestle's roots go back to the 1860s development by Henri
Nestle, a pharmacist, of the first infant formula for babies
whose mothers who could not breast feed.
Nestle, which expects emerging markets to account for half
of total sales by 2020 from 41 percent last year, has been an
active player in recent emerging markets merger activity, taking
stakes in two Chinese food companies.
Pfizer, which put its infant nutrition and animal health
businesses up for sale last year to focus on its core
pharmaceuticals business, said it would use the proceeds for
share buybacks or to invest in other development opportunities.
"We still see Pfizer potentially using the proceeds for
larger acquisitions such as Bristol-Myers and the Abbott Pharma
spin-off," said Jefferies analysts in a note.
And analysts at healthcare investment bank Leerink Swann
said Pfizer investors were likely to cheer the high sale price,
although the benefits from the sale of the fast-growing unit and
a possible increased share buyback could reduce over time.