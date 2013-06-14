ZURICH, June 14 Nestle said it will
appoint Swiss scientist Stefan Catsicas as its new technology
chief, as the world's biggest food group expands in health and
nutrition.
Catsicas, who began his career as drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline's head of neurosciences and was later a
professor of cellular engineering, will replace current
technology head Werner Bauer, who retires in August.
Vevey-based Nestle is increasingly linking up food and
science with its Health Science unit, set up in 2011 as the
Swiss group seeks to profit from growing demand for medical
foods from an ageing population.
In February, Nestle said it would buy U.S. company Pamlab,
which makes medical foods for patients with conditions including
diabetic peripheral neuropathy, dementia, depression and
high-risk pregnancy.
That deal followed a stake purchase in U.S. firm Accera,
which makes a medical food brand for Alzheimer's patients, last
year.
"Bringing together his extensive experience in academia,
open innovation and business, Stefan Catsicas has the right
competences to reinforce and advance our unmatched research and
development capabilities and bring them to new levels of
achievement," Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said in a
statement on Friday.
