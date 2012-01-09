* Nestle pet care and weight management units launch online
programme
* Nestle says more than 50 pct of pets in the U.S. are
overweight
ZURICH Jan 9 The world's biggest food
group Nestle has launched an online programme inviting
pet owners to team up with their furry friends to lose weight.
Nestle's pet and people weight management units Purina and
Jenny Craig worked together on "Project: Pet Slim Down", an
online programme available in the United States, the Swiss-based
company said in a statement on Monday.
Pet owners who sign up can obtain tips for exercising with
their pet, record exercise taken, track weight loss and share
photos with other users, Nestle said.
On the website, users can follow five overweight cats and
three dogs on their weight-loss journey via small movies and
before-and-after pictures.
The British Pet Health Council, an association of veterinary
and medical professionals, in cooperation with Mars Petcare is
offering a similar health and fitness programme for pets and
their owners under the name "Petsercise".
"The obesity epidemic is not limited to people," said Lisa
Talamini, Vice President of research and program innovation at
Jenny Craig in the statement.
"Two thirds of adults in the US are overweight or obese, and
more than half of all pets in the country are also battling the
bulge," she said.
The World Health Organisation said on its website 1.5
billion adults were overweight in 2008.
Nestle's U.S.-based pet food company Purina makes a range of
veterinary diet products for cats and dogs with health problems,
while its Jenny Craig brand offers human customers in North
America, Oceania, France and Britain a personalised programme
for weight loss.