ZURICH, March 13 Nestle, the world's biggest
food company, published on Wednesday a raft of social and
environmental targets it aims to meet by 2020, including better
labelling of its products, only using sustainable palm oil and
cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Nestle said the 30 goals it was setting included making sure
all of its palm oil was responsibly sourced by the end of 2013,
two years ahead of an initial commitment made in 2010 after
campaigners Greenpeace targeted its KitKat chocolate brand.
In targets published alongside its annual report on
Wednesday, it also pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions per
tonne of product by 35 percent by 2015 compared to 2005, and cut
direct water withdrawal per tonne of product by 40 percent.
Consumer goods firms are coming under increasing scrutiny
over their environmental impact and sourcing of raw materials,
courting criticism on issues ranging from child labour on cocoa
farms to the impact of palm oil plantations on rain forests.
"At Nestle we recognise that our position in society brings
not only opportunities, but also responsibilities," Chief
Executive Paul Bulcke said in a statement.
"We fundamentally believe our company can only be successful
over time if we also create value for society."
In 2010, rival Unilever won praise for launching
sustainability targets aimed at halving the environmental impact
of the company that makes products from Dove soap to Flora
margarine by 2020 while doubling the size of the business.
In response to mounting concerns about the global obesity
epidemic, Nestle said it would provide portion guidance on all
children's products by 2015 and would put guideline daily
amounts (GDA) on the front of pack on more products by 2016.
It also said it would provide 200 billion servings of
products fortified with micronutrients by 2016, with a focus on
children and women of childbearing age.
Last year, Nestle and General Mills Inc said they
will cut sugar and salt in the children's breakfast cereals they
jointly market outside North America.
In a study published last month, development group Oxfam
scored Nestle and Unilever highest among 10 of the top food and
beverage companies assessed for their social and environmental
impact on poor countries.
Oxfam demanded more action and more transparency on targets
from all companies even though it said Nestle and Unilever had
done more to tackle risks within their supply chains than those
it ranked less favourably like Associated British Foods
and Kellogg Co.