NBC News launches digital video service to woo social media users
NEW YORK, June 13 Comcast Corp's NBC News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on social media.
ZURICH Jan 13 Nestle, the world's biggest food group, declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.
"We never comment on market rumours," a spokeswoman for the firm said.
Bloomberg, citing people familiar with knowledge of the matter, reported that Nestle as well as France's Danone SA had put in an offer to buy the unit.
NEW YORK, June 13 Comcast Corp's NBC News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on social media.
June 13 Cash-strapped U.S. shale firms scaled back their hedging programs in the first quarter, leaving them more vulnerable to tumbling spot market prices just after OPEC reached a landmark deal to curb global supply.