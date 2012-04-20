* Q1 sales 21.4 bln Sfr meets poll for 21.4 bln
* Q1 organic growth 7.2 pct vs poll for 6.6 pct
* Reiterates 2012 forecast for 5-6 pct organic growth
ZURICH, April 20 - Nestle, the world's
biggest food group, reported forecast-beating first-quarter
organic sales growth of 7.2 percent on Friday as demand from
emerging markets helped offset a subdued environment in the
developed world.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate
bars and Maggi soup had been expected to post underlying sales
growth of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales rose 5.6 percent to 21.4 billion Swiss francs ($23.40
billion), meeting average analyst forecasts for 21.4 billion
francs, with 4.4 percent of the rise in underlying sales coming
from price increases.
Nestle did not comment on a deal it is expected to seal this
month to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up
to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its
lead in the world of formula milk for babies.