(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nestle's Indian
nightmare is worth chewing over. Maggi noodles, a store-cupboard
staple sold by the Swiss giant's Indian unit, are already
banned. Now local authorities want damages of 6.4 billion rupees
($99 million). The attack is a reminder that life remains
unpredictable for multinationals in India.
Maggi noodles have been banned in India since June 5, after
the country's food safety authority found they contained
excessive lead. Nestle India has challenged the ban in
court. The $9.6 billion dairy and drinks company insists the
noodles are safe and says different testing methods explain the
inaccurate results.
Companies operating in India must work hard to ensure that
supply-chains stretching from farm to factory are not
contaminated. And India has every right to ensure its consumers
are safe. Yet the proposed fine seems disproportionately huge at
almost half of Nestle India's annual net profit.
And India's substandard food-testing facilities make it
equally easy to believe that there is no problem with Nestle's
noodles. The ban appears even more questionable now that
agencies in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore
have all declared Indian-made Maggi noodles fit to eat.
The tangle is taking its toll. Nestle India has been forced
to replace its boss and take a write down which left it nursing
a net loss during the quarter that ended in June. Shares of the
listed unit have recovered a bit since the ban was announced but
remain 13 percent below where they were on May 27. Maggi noodles
formed the bulk of the only division at the company to report
any volume growth in 2014.
Nestle India may be too small for its woes to weigh on its
Swiss parent. But it is large enough to worry foreign companies
eyeing an entry into India on the back of Narendra Modi's
promised reforms. The prime minister pledged, for example, to
end the "tax terrorism" that has angered Vodafone and
others. But he has so far failed. If Nestle India's noodle scare
turns out to be a false alarm, India will face an even tougher
time convincing multinationals to land.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indian authorities are seeking 6.39 billion rupees ($99
million) in damages from Nestle India for misleading consumers
about the safety of Maggi noodles, a government official told
Reuters on Aug. 11.
- The company would be the first foreign firm to be asked to
pay damages on behalf of consumers, the official said, declining
to be named.
- The Ministry of Consumer Affairs filed the complaint with
the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The case
will be heard on Aug. 14, according to the website of the NCDRC,
which has semi-judicial powers.
- A nationwide ban against Maggi noodles was ordered in June
after the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India said tests
found excessive lead in 15 out of 29 samples.
- The local unit of the Swiss company has challenged the ban
in the Bombay High Court and a verdict is expected soon.
- Nestle India recorded a one-off charge of 4.5 billion
rupees in the three months ending June 30 relating to the
estimated cost of recalling and destroying up to 350 million
packets of noodles. The company swung to a net loss of 644
million rupees for the quarter, from 2.6 billion rupees a year
earlier.
- June 5 FSSAI order: bit.ly/1GqaJtM
- Reuters: India set to seek $99 mln in damages from Nestle
after food scare - govt source
