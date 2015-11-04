MUMBAI Nov 4 Nestle India Ltd plans
to commence the sale of popular Maggi noodles within this month,
after court-mandated tests at three laboratories cleared all the
samples with lead much below permissible levels, the company
said on Wednesday.
The Indian unit of the Swiss food giant Nestle SA
has been grappling with its worst public relations crisis after
local regulators reported in May that some packets of the Maggi
noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.
The regulator's findings led to a nationwide ban on its
Maggi instant noodles and the company had to order a recall of
the product a month later, which cost it about 66 million Swiss
francs ($67 million).
On Wednesday, Nestle's India unit said in a statement that
the newly manufactured Maggi noodles were cleared for
consumption by all three laboratories mandated by the Bombay
High Court.
Last month, Nestle India said its quarterly profit dropped
60 percent, as the company reels from the impact of the ban on
its Maggi noodles in the country.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)