(Changes sourcing to FSSAI lawyer, adds Nestle comments)
By Suchitra Mohanty and Sumeet Chatterjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 16 India's food safety
authority has appealed to the country's top court against a
regional court order overturning a nationwide ban on Maggi
instant noodles sold by the local unit of Nestle SA, a
lawyer for the authority said on Monday.
Nestle India resumed selling its popular Maggi
noodles this month after getting the green light from government
laboratories, as mandated by the Bombay High Court in August.
The appeal, if admitted by the Supreme Court, could upset
the Swiss food giant's plans to revive Maggi sales after Indian
regulators reported in May that some packets of the noodles
contained unsafe levels of lead.
Nestle India can continue selling the noodles for now.
"We have filed the plea in the Supreme Court," Mansoor Khan,
a lawyer for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
(FSSAI), a government body, said. He said the appeal had been
filed against the Bombay High Court verdict in favour of Nestle.
The FSSAI petition in the Supreme Court says the regional
court erred by asking Nestle itself, instead of asking a neutral
authority, to provide the fresh Maggi samples for testing at the
government laboratories, according to the Hindu newspaper.
"It has been brought to our attention that the Supreme Court
website has posted that the Food Safety and Standards Authority
has filed a case against Nestle India Ltd and others," a Nestle
India spokesman said in a statement.
"We have not been served a notice about this and are not yet
aware of its content. However, we would like to reiterate that
Nestle India is confident of the quality and safety of Maggi
noodles and so we will defend ourselves vigorously."
FSSAI chief Ashish Bahuguna declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy in
MUMBAI and Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI; editing by Adrian
Croft)