Airshow: Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.
Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.
Profit rose to 3.07 billion rupees ($47.75 million), compared with 2.87 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged food giant Nestle SA said. (bit.ly/2qcMsEa)
Domestic sales rose about 10 percent to 24.09 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.2980 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI Indian instant messaging platform Hike rolled out an in-app electronic payments wallet on Tuesday in a bid to cash in on rising digital transactions, replicating similar services offered by its backer Tencent Holdings in China.