FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent
#TopNews
#Snapdeal
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Rescuers on war footing as floods hit western, eastern India
Disaster
Rescuers on war footing as floods hit western, eastern India
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Middle East
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Britain's Labour alarms bankers with Robin Hood tax
Britain
Britain's Labour alarms bankers with Robin Hood tax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 26, 2017 / 1:05 PM / an hour ago

Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent

1 Min Read

Packets of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai, June 4, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

Profit rose to 2.63 billion rupees ($40.87 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged foods giant Nestle SA said. bit.ly/2h2teQE

Domestic sales rose 8.8 percent to 23.21 billion rupees in the quarter, it said.

($1 = 64.3575 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.