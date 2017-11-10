FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle India Q3 profit climbs 23 percent as domestic sales rise
#Money News
November 10, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in an hour

Nestle India Q3 profit climbs 23 percent as domestic sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd posted a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, buoyed by higher domestic sales.

Packets of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Profit rose to 3.43 billion rupees ($52.64 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.78 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged food giant Nestle SA said. bit.ly/2jeq3Xz

Domestic sales rose 3.7 percent to 23.41 billion rupees in the third quarter, and grew about 9.1 percent on a comparable basis, the company said.

($1 = 65.1600 rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
