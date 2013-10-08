By Olivia Oran and Martinne Geller
| NEW YORK/LONDON
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 8 Nestle is
looking to sell its Jenny Craig diet business and is speaking to
a small group of potential buyers about the brand, according to
three sources familiar with the matter.
The sources, who declined to be identified as talks are
private, said on Tuesday that Nestle was working with Goldman
Sachs on the sale process.
Nestle and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The potential sale comes after the world's largest food
group said last week that divesting low-performing businesses
was a top strategic priority. CEO Paul Bulcke said that some
businesses had been a drag for too long.
Reuters reported last month that Nestle was also looking to
divest its PowerBar energy bar business.
Other challenged areas that analysts point to as being ripe
for pruning include Nestle's ice cream, frozen foods and water
businesses. Liberum Capital suggests that Nestle could also sell
its table and cooking sauces business, as well as its stake in
L'Oreal cosmetics.
Nestle bought Jenny Craig in 2006 for $600 million from
private equity groups ACI Capital and MidOcean Partners as part
of its push into nutrition.
The brand, which operates weight loss centers and sells
packaged food under the Jenny Craig name, has been hit by the
economic slowdown as many consumers have cut back spending on
themselves.
Like rival Weight Watchers International, Jenny
Craig's business model has also been pressured by an influx of
free online and mobile fitness apps that allow consumers to lose
weight on their own without spending on diet programs.
In an August earnings call, Nestle Chief Financial Officer
Wan Ling Martello said, "We do not disclose profit by
businesses, but I will tell you that the Jenny Craig business -
this year as well as last year - was very much below our
expectations and below what they have been able to do in the
last few years."
The brand was founded in 1983 in Australia by Jenny Craig
and her husband Sid. Besides Weight Watchers, it competes with
Nutrisystem Inc., Medifast and Herbalife
and has operations in the United States, Canada,
Australia, New Zealand and France.