LUXEMBOURG, June 11 A senior EU law officer advised judges on Thursday that Nestle's request to trademark the shape of its four-fingered Kit Kat bar in Britain did not comply with EU law, supporting a complaint by rival Mondelez International.

The opinion by the advocate-general is generally, but not always, followed by the court when it makes its decision.

The complaint follows a similar one wherein Mondelez had tried unsuccessfully to trademark the purple colour it uses on its Cadbury wrappers. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)