By Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Nestle, the world's
biggest food group has been talking to banks about raising a new
7 billion euro ($8.70 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its
$11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources
said on Thursday.
Nestle said in late April that the acquisition would be
fully debt financed through internal cash resources, existing
facilities and through the bond markets.
The new loan would give the company enough liquidity until
the deal is approved, which is expected to be in the first
quarter of 2013, if the acquisition goes ahead, bankers said.
Nestle was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)