LONDON Oct 3 Nestle has signed a 5
billion euro ($6.47 billion), 364-day syndicated loan, which
will replace a 4.5 billion euro facility agreed in October last
year, active bookrunner Citigroup said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The revolving credit facility, which is for general
corporate purposes, was launched at 4.5 billion euros but closed
oversubscribed and was subsequently increased.
Pricing on the self-arranged loan matches last year's loan,
which paid a starting margin of 10 basis points (bps) over
EURIBOR, banking sources said.
The new facility was coordinated by Citi alongside
bookrunners Banco Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, RBC Capital
Markets, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard
Chartered Bank and UBS.
Nestle is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Aa2 by Moody's.
($1 = 0.7731 euros)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)