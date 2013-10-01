CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
LONDON Oct 1 Nestle has signed two syndicated loans totalling 10 billion euros ($13.54 billion) which will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal consisted of two 5 billion euro revolving credits. One of the loans has a short-term maturity and the other has a five-year maturity, including a $2.5 billion swingline.
The loan was led by active bookrunner Citigroup. Both of the deals were oversubscribed in syndication.
ANZ, Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were bookrunners on both loans.
Bank of China, Credit Agricole and Wells Fargo acted as bookrunners on the short-term loan. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Editing by Chris Mangham)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned BNG a 'AA+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view