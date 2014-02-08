ZURICH Feb 8 Nestle, the world's
biggest food company, is looking at ways to reduce its $30
billion stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal, Bloomberg
reported on Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of the
matter.
Nestle has told L'Oreal of its intentions, and the two
companies have discussed the issue with banks, though no
decision over the possible timing of any sale, which could take
years, has been made, the report said.
Nestle is under pressure to make its intentions clear
towards the cosmetics firm, its partner of 40 years, when the
ties that bind them loosen in April.
The Swiss company owns a 29.5 percent stake in L'Oreal and
the expiry of a 10-year right of first refusal agreement with
the Bettencourt family in April should make it easier for Nestle
to sell, though it has no urgent need to do so.
Talks have picked up as the expiry of restrictions
approaches, the report said.
A spokeswoman for L'Oreal declined to comment. Nestle
declined to comment beyond pointing to a statement on its
website that says the board is addressing the future of the
stake "with great attention in the framework of the group's
global nutrition, health and wellness strategy".
L'Oreal chief executive Jean-Paul Agon told Le Monde
newspaper last month the French cosmetics giant has the means to
buy the stake held by Nestle, thanks to its net cash position
and 9 percent stake in drugmaker Sanofi.
Agon said the shares held by Nestle could be cancelled if
L'Oreal repurchased them, thereby boosting earnings per share
for remaining shareholders.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian in Zurich and Pascale Denis in
Paris; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)